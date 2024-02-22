News you can trust since 1873
19 sparkling Blackpool night time photos which show streets and landmarks lit up after dark

Blackpool comes alive when lit up at night.

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 14:59 GMT

We know it’s famed for its legendary Illuminations but the resort sparkles to life elsewhere when the sun goes down. From the bright and colourful lights of the Golden Mile to the illuminated tower and piers, these photos are a step back in time. They are times you may remember when the Tower was illuminated with the Pepsi logo, hot air balloons at dusk and the Pleasure Beach. There are also scenes stepped away from the Golden Mile – people enjoying a night out and dramatic sunsets.

A night view of the illuminated rollercoaster and fun rides at the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

Blackpool illuminations at night, 16th September 1933.

Illuminated rides at The Pleasure Beach in Blackpool, including a ferris wheel and the Big Dipper, 10th September 1955. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

A nightime view of refelctions and illuminations on a rainy Blackpool Pier, November 1970. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

A night view of the illuminated pier in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

Blackpool Tower illuminated at night, showing the Pepsi sign

