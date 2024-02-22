We know it’s famed for its legendary Illuminations but the resort sparkles to life elsewhere when the sun goes down. From the bright and colourful lights of the Golden Mile to the illuminated tower and piers, these photos are a step back in time. They are times you may remember when the Tower was illuminated with the Pepsi logo, hot air balloons at dusk and the Pleasure Beach. There are also scenes stepped away from the Golden Mile – people enjoying a night out and dramatic sunsets.
ICYMI: 41 evocative Blackpool street scenes from the 1920s to 1990s including the town centre and Central Drive
19 iconic images of The Palace Nightclub in Blackpool including abandoned scenes from Urban Explorers
32 heart-warming Blackpool school photos during the 90s and 00s including Thames, Mereside and Stanley