32 heart-warming Blackpool school photos during the 90s and 00s including Thames, Mereside and Stanley

We are right back to the 1990s and 00s with these treasured scenes of primary school children in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Sep 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 13:57 GMT

They show so many memories for past pupils at schools – they are bound to have you reminiscing over times when life was much simpler. They are just a handful from a packed archive of Blackpool school pictures. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come.

Mereside Primary School Netball team won the school's netball rally at Stanley Park in 1996. Pictured are Stacey Burke, Tracey Gardner, Rachel Bashforth, Stacey Shorrocks, Lisa Robinson, Talia Westhead. Front, from left, Natalie Hall, Stacey Manning, Leanne Grundy and Sherlaine Roberts

Mereside Primary School Netball team won the school's netball rally at Stanley Park in 1996. Pictured are Stacey Burke, Tracey Gardner, Rachel Bashforth, Stacey Shorrocks, Lisa Robinson, Talia Westhead. Front, from left, Natalie Hall, Stacey Manning, Leanne Grundy and Sherlaine Roberts Photo: Bill Johnson

The After School Care Club at St Nicholas CE Primary School received a cheque for £2,500, from LAWTEC in 1997. Pictured are some of the children at the club with supervisor Christine Walsh, club assistant Carole Rowlinson, LAWTEC childcare co-ordinator Graham Brandwood, school headteacher Sandra Gillibrand and deputy headteacher Anne Parrott

The After School Care Club at St Nicholas CE Primary School received a cheque for £2,500, from LAWTEC in 1997. Pictured are some of the children at the club with supervisor Christine Walsh, club assistant Carole Rowlinson, LAWTEC childcare co-ordinator Graham Brandwood, school headteacher Sandra Gillibrand and deputy headteacher Anne Parrott Photo: Bill Johnson

Samantha Parkinson, who was 11 and Thomas Wilkin, 10, from Marton Primary, enjoy poppadums, rice and curry, as part of their project looking at the culture in India

Samantha Parkinson, who was 11 and Thomas Wilkin, 10, from Marton Primary, enjoy poppadums, rice and curry, as part of their project looking at the culture in India Photo: Bill Johnson

It's a jungle out there! 8 year old Sam Parkinson with Princes' Trust volunteer Helen Roylance clearing the overgrown and neglected gardens at St. Nicholas Primary School, 1997

It's a jungle out there! 8 year old Sam Parkinson with Princes' Trust volunteer Helen Roylance clearing the overgrown and neglected gardens at St. Nicholas Primary School, 1997 Photo: Dawn Castle

Mereside Primary School league tables celebration photo. Head Boy Danny Taylor and Head Girl Laura Halpin

Mereside Primary School league tables celebration photo. Head Boy Danny Taylor and Head Girl Laura Halpin Photo: Bill Johnson

Charlotte Smith (11) and Darren Wise (10) - healthy eaters at Blackpool Marton County Primary School

Charlotte Smith (11) and Darren Wise (10) - healthy eaters at Blackpool Marton County Primary School Photo: Mike Foster

