They show so many memories for past pupils at schools – they are bound to have you reminiscing over times when life was much simpler. They are just a handful from a packed archive of Blackpool school pictures. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come.
Mereside Primary School Netball team won the school's netball rally at Stanley Park in 1996. Pictured are Stacey Burke, Tracey Gardner, Rachel Bashforth, Stacey Shorrocks, Lisa Robinson, Talia Westhead. Front, from left, Natalie Hall, Stacey Manning, Leanne Grundy and Sherlaine Roberts Photo: Bill Johnson
The After School Care Club at St Nicholas CE Primary School received a cheque for £2,500, from LAWTEC in 1997. Pictured are some of the children at the club with supervisor Christine Walsh, club assistant Carole Rowlinson, LAWTEC childcare co-ordinator Graham Brandwood, school headteacher Sandra Gillibrand and deputy headteacher Anne Parrott Photo: Bill Johnson
Samantha Parkinson, who was 11 and Thomas Wilkin, 10, from Marton Primary, enjoy poppadums, rice and curry, as part of their project looking at the culture in India Photo: Bill Johnson
It's a jungle out there! 8 year old Sam Parkinson with Princes' Trust volunteer Helen Roylance clearing the overgrown and neglected gardens at St. Nicholas Primary School, 1997 Photo: Dawn Castle
Mereside Primary School league tables celebration photo. Head Boy Danny Taylor and Head Girl Laura Halpin Photo: Bill Johnson
Charlotte Smith (11) and Darren Wise (10) - healthy eaters at Blackpool Marton County Primary School Photo: Mike Foster