Pupils at St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School took part in a newspaper day
30 treasured scenes of kids at primary schools in the heart of Blackpool which will have you reminiscing if you're in your 20s

Spanning the noughties, these photos are from schools in the centre of Blackpool and show pupils, who would now be in their 20’s.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:31 pm

There are hundreds and hundreds of school photos filed away in the archives featuring all the amazing things that school kids have got up too in past decades. Whether it be in the classrooms, on the sports fields, drama, dance or other colourful activities, they are precious memories. And parents will love them even more...

1. School memories

Children's road safety campaign at St Johns CE Primary School, Blackpool. Sgt Dave Prytherch (Community Beat Manager) with Nikola Carson, Daniel McWhirr, Kieron Danson, Molly Hirst and Emily Shea

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. School memories

Hundreds of pupils from Waterloo and Mereside Primary Schools in Blackpool took part in a record-breaking 'walking bus' event, held in Asda's car park - Gary Tang, Amy-Jo Heyworth, Megan Ward and Megan Todd, 2004

Photo: Rob Lock

3. School memories

Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool shared a vision of new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy courtesy of Westinghouse UK Fuel. Picture shows brothers James and Thomas Willan trying out the activity panel with Jim Morrison from Springfields

Photo: Submit

4. School memories

"Be Safe Be Seen" - children's road safety campaign - at St Johns CE Primary School, Blackpool. Pictured is Emily Shea, 2003

Photo: Bill Johnson

