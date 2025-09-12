19 significant pictures of Blackpool in the 1980s that take a look around the town centre and seafront

Step back in time with these fabulous photos which channel nostalgic thoughts to how we remember our town.

They are all town centre images with a couple of surprises thrown in which are slightly out of the central district, but you will recognise them.

The photos take us on a journey to the shops of the day, the redevelopment of buildings and streets how we once knew them.

Some have changed beyond recognition. We still have a great town centre and much has been done to improve it with more to come. But delving into the past takes us back to familiar times...

Coronation Street

1. Blackpool, 1980s

Coronation Street | National World

The Herbert Ball Collection - Derelict South Shore Signal Box March 1982

2. Blackpool 1980s

The Herbert Ball Collection - Derelict South Shore Signal Box March 1982 | National World

Work underway at the Houndshill Shopping Centre

3. Blackpool, 1980s

Work underway at the Houndshill Shopping Centre | National World

This was taken from the roof of the Clifton Hotel and shows Talbot Square

4. Blackpool, 1980s

This was taken from the roof of the Clifton Hotel and shows Talbot Square | National World

Caves Corner in Queen Street. This was after a partial collapse of a roof

5. Blackpool 1980s

Caves Corner in Queen Street. This was after a partial collapse of a roof | National World

Bank Hey Street with Lewis's to the left

6. Blackpool, 1980s

Bank Hey Street with Lewis's to the left | National World

