19 retro pics of nostalgic and long-lost Blackpool attractions, from the Fun House to Rocket Tram

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 19th Jan 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST

Blackpool leads the way in tourist attractions and whilst many are part of the sheer fabric of the resort, others come and go.

But the memories remain. Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years…

In case you missed them: 31 nostalgic Blackpool scenes of Waterloo Road from the 1920s to 1990s

31 captivating Blackpool pictures from the past including rare town centre scenes

31 striking Blackpool scenes of long lost shops down the decades

Blackpool's Carnesky Ghost Train at South Shore eventually closed down in 2015

1. Loved and lost attractions

Blackpool's Carnesky Ghost Train at South Shore eventually closed down in 2015 | National World

Photo Sales
The Rocket tram, always a massive attraction and missed too. This was it in Talbot Square

2. Loved and lost attractions

The Rocket tram, always a massive attraction and missed too. This was it in Talbot Square | National World

Photo Sales
Remember the Crazy Mouse at South Pier? Fortunately this was a simulated rescue at the South Pier ride in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Loved and lost attractions

Remember the Crazy Mouse at South Pier? Fortunately this was a simulated rescue at the South Pier ride in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson | National World

Photo Sales
Alf Roberts, played by Brian Mosley, meets 'himself' at the World of Coronation Street in 1996 Photo: National World

4. Loved and lost attractions

Alf Roberts, played by Brian Mosley, meets 'himself' at the World of Coronation Street in 1996 Photo: National World | National World

Photo Sales
Inside Blackpool Cyberdome Crystal Maze attraction - do you remember this? Photo: National World

5. Loved and Lost Attractions

Inside Blackpool Cyberdome Crystal Maze attraction - do you remember this? Photo: National World | National World

Photo Sales
The Cyberdome Crystal

6. Loved and lost attractions

The Cyberdome Crystal | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice