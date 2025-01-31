Fleetwood's lighthouse and fishing industry are depicted through rarely seen images along side the rural years of Thornton and Cleveleys as its seaside heritage beckoned. They are a real treat.
Victoria Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A street view of Cleveleys looking west with shops and a bank to the left of the photograph and people on the road (including a man with a bike). (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images
10th May 1934: Pharos Lighthouse, tall and prominent located in the heart of Fleetwood. A tram and bus pass by. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images
11th March 1939: The singer Judy Shirley, playing golf in Cleveleys (Photo by Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images
This is Thornton, 1890-1910 | Heritage Images/Getty Images
The Isle of Man paddle steamer, Fleetwood, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A group of people watch the Isle of Man paddle steamer approaching Fleetwood. The steamer is packed with passengers waiting to alight. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images
Victoria Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A street view of Cleveleys looking east with the Victorian Cleveley's Hotel to the left of the photograph. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images
