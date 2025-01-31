19 rarely seen images of Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys which go back more than 100 years

By Claire Lark
Published 31st Jan 2025
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 12:56 GMT

These fabulous pictures reflect life in Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys

Fleetwood's lighthouse and fishing industry are depicted through rarely seen images along side the rural years of Thornton and Cleveleys as its seaside heritage beckoned. They are a real treat.

Victoria Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A street view of Cleveleys looking west with shops and a bank to the left of the photograph and people on the road (including a man with a bike). (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

| Heritage Images/Getty Images

10th May 1934: Pharos Lighthouse, tall and prominent located in the heart of Fleetwood. A tram and bus pass by. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

| Getty Images

11th March 1939: The singer Judy Shirley, playing golf in Cleveleys (Photo by Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

| Getty Images

This is Thornton, 1890-1910

| Heritage Images/Getty Images

The Isle of Man paddle steamer, Fleetwood, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A group of people watch the Isle of Man paddle steamer approaching Fleetwood. The steamer is packed with passengers waiting to alight. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

| Heritage Images/Getty Images

Victoria Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A street view of Cleveleys looking east with the Victorian Cleveley's Hotel to the left of the photograph. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

| Heritage Images/Getty Images

Related topics: Thornton Fleetwood Blackpool
