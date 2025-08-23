19 nostalgic photos capture how different Blackpool looked in the 1980s

Great photos always stir the memories and these from the 1980s are bound to do that.

They cover the decade from 1980-1989 and remember news events, beach, people and buildings which shaped Blackpool during that time. Can you remember the 1980s?

Central Pier, July 1982

1. Blackpool 1980-1989

Central Pier, July 1982 | National World

July 1987 family holidaying in Blackpool

2. Blackpool 1980-1989

July 1987 family holidaying in Blackpool | National World

Tram shelter at the corner of Central Drive and Waterloo Road, Blackpool in 1983

3. Blackpool 1980-1989

Tram shelter at the corner of Central Drive and Waterloo Road, Blackpool in 1983 | National World

Blackpool Football Club on Bloomfield Road has seen many changes since this view in 1986

4. Blackpool 1980-1989

Blackpool Football Club on Bloomfield Road has seen many changes since this view in 1986 | National world

The Sandcastle, Blackpool opened in June 1986.

5. Blackpool 1980-1989

The Sandcastle, Blackpool opened in June 1986. | National World

Blackpool coach builders Duple won a race against time to unveil two new designs for Birmingham Motor Show. Staff at the Vicarage Road plant had been working round the clock to prepare the futuristic coach bodies for the show - and completed them just in time. The bodies are the first completely new designs from the Lancashire firm for several years

6. Blackpool 1980-1989

Blackpool coach builders Duple won a race against time to unveil two new designs for Birmingham Motor Show. Staff at the Vicarage Road plant had been working round the clock to prepare the futuristic coach bodies for the show - and completed them just in time. The bodies are the first completely new designs from the Lancashire firm for several years | National World

