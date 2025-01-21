19 historical photos of St Annes through the decades from the seafront to leafy streets

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:18 GMT

St Annes is one of our coastline’s most charming towns.

It established itself in the late 19th century and some of these amazing pictures go right back to the start. They show Kilgrimol school which is long gone, Victorian beach huts and the streets which are still so familiar.

ICYMI: 13 lost scenes of Blackpool shops and streets back to the 1980s

15 wonderful retro pictures of Blackpool promenade in the 60s, 70s and 80s

14 remarkable retro pictures of the animals which peformed at Blackpool Tower Circus

A view of the sea from one of the dormitory windows at Kilgrimol School, Clifton Drive , St Annes The school was established in 1875

1. St Annes Historical

A view of the sea from one of the dormitory windows at Kilgrimol School, Clifton Drive , St Annes The school was established in 1875 | submit

Photo Sales
Sadly sandyachting is no longer a spectacle on St Annes beaches, but it has a place in the town's heritage. This 1955 view is of the start of a children's sand yacht race organised by the Fylde International Sand Yacht Club

2. St Annes Historical

Sadly sandyachting is no longer a spectacle on St Annes beaches, but it has a place in the town's heritage. This 1955 view is of the start of a children's sand yacht race organised by the Fylde International Sand Yacht Club | National World

Photo Sales
One of the earliest photographs of the lifeboat monument on St Annes promenade, unveiled in May 1888, following the Mexico lifeboat disaster n December 1886 when 13 members of the St Annes lifeboat Laura Janet and 14 crew of the Southport lifeboat lost their lives

3. St Annes Historical

One of the earliest photographs of the lifeboat monument on St Annes promenade, unveiled in May 1888, following the Mexico lifeboat disaster n December 1886 when 13 members of the St Annes lifeboat Laura Janet and 14 crew of the Southport lifeboat lost their lives | National World

Photo Sales
A deserted view of St Annes promenade in November 1961, showing the Pier with its Moorish Pavilion an d Floral Hall, both later destroyed by fire. In the foreground is the ampitheatre a popular venue for shows until it was given over for use as a children's paddling pool. Behind stands the Open Air Baths.

4. St Annes Historical

A deserted view of St Annes promenade in November 1961, showing the Pier with its Moorish Pavilion an d Floral Hall, both later destroyed by fire. In the foreground is the ampitheatre a popular venue for shows until it was given over for use as a children's paddling pool. Behind stands the Open Air Baths. | National World

Photo Sales
Although this area of St Annes was a prosperous residential area York Road was still unmade when this photograph was taken looking towards St Andrews Road South in the 1890s

5. St Annes Historical

Although this area of St Annes was a prosperous residential area York Road was still unmade when this photograph was taken looking towards St Andrews Road South in the 1890s | National World

Photo Sales
A 1953 view of St Annes Square, looking inland across Clifton Drive North to the wide expanse of pavements either side of St Annes Road West. Burton's gents outfitters stands on one corner and Sander's store on the other

6. St Annes Historical

A 1953 view of St Annes Square, looking inland across Clifton Drive North to the wide expanse of pavements either side of St Annes Road West. Burton's gents outfitters stands on one corner and Sander's store on the other | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:St AnnesVictorianBlackpoolAnimals
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice