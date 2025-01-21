It established itself in the late 19th century and some of these amazing pictures go right back to the start. They show Kilgrimol school which is long gone, Victorian beach huts and the streets which are still so familiar.
A view of the sea from one of the dormitory windows at Kilgrimol School, Clifton Drive , St Annes
The school was established in 1875 | submit
Sadly sandyachting is no longer a spectacle on St Annes beaches, but it has a place in the town's heritage. This 1955 view is of the start of a children's sand yacht race organised by the Fylde International Sand Yacht Club | National World
One of the earliest photographs of the lifeboat monument on St Annes promenade, unveiled in May 1888, following the Mexico lifeboat disaster n December 1886 when 13 members of the St Annes lifeboat Laura Janet and 14 crew of the Southport lifeboat lost their lives | National World
A deserted view of St Annes promenade in November 1961, showing the Pier with its Moorish Pavilion an d Floral Hall, both later destroyed by fire. In the foreground is the ampitheatre a popular venue for shows until it was given over for use as a children's paddling pool. Behind stands the Open Air Baths. | National World
Although this area of St Annes was a prosperous residential area York Road was still unmade when this photograph was taken looking towards St Andrews Road South in the 1890s | National World
A 1953 view of St Annes Square, looking inland across Clifton Drive North to the wide expanse of pavements either side of St Annes Road West. Burton's gents outfitters stands on one corner and Sander's store on the other | National World
