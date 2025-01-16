15 wonderful retro pictures of Blackpool promenade in the 60s, 70s and 80s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:37 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 14:39 BST

This is a great set of photos through the decades of the 60s, 70s and 80s

It was a time of change. Central Railway Station was gone, the Palatine Buildings were being redeveloped and new arcades and amusement centres were springing up everywhere. They capture moments and remember part of our resort’s journey.

ICYMI: 33 treasured historical pictures of Blackpool which journey through time to the 80s

51 eclectic historic pictures in Blackpool taken between the years 1960 and 1965

Take a trip down memory lane to historical Fleetwood with these 58 awesome retro pictures

For all your Blackpool nostalgia needs - sign up for the Gazette’s retro newsletter.

This photo was taken in March 1985 and shows where the old Lucky Star arcade was before a huge blaze destroyed it

1. Blackpool Promenade

This photo was taken in March 1985 and shows where the old Lucky Star arcade was before a huge blaze destroyed it | National World

Photo Sales
A busy scene from 1974.The new Palatine buildings were going up and Kiddieland can be seen to the right with Astroglide rising high above it

2. Blackpool Promenade

A busy scene from 1974.The new Palatine buildings were going up and Kiddieland can be seen to the right with Astroglide rising high above it | National World

Photo Sales
The Winchester Rifle Range and Oyster Bar are pictured in this snowy scene. Looks like it was late 50s, early 60s

3. Blackpool Promenade

The Winchester Rifle Range and Oyster Bar are pictured in this snowy scene. Looks like it was late 50s, early 60s | National World

Photo Sales
The caption on the back of this picture from 1968 says - 'A view of the Golden Mile which shows the gold to be rather tarnished. But it is a small price to pay for the finished product which will give this world-renowned feature a new lustre and new force in attracting visitors.' It was the Golden Mile arcade going up

4. Blackpool Promenade

The caption on the back of this picture from 1968 says - 'A view of the Golden Mile which shows the gold to be rather tarnished. But it is a small price to pay for the finished product which will give this world-renowned feature a new lustre and new force in attracting visitors.' It was the Golden Mile arcade going up | National World

Photo Sales
February 1969. This photo shows Blackpool Central Beach new development - the Golden Mile Arcade

5. Blackpool Promenade

February 1969. This photo shows Blackpool Central Beach new development - the Golden Mile Arcade | National World

Photo Sales
This was January 1986 and draws attention to the 'last surviving section of the original Golden Mile'. This particular building was once boarding houses and was being remodelled by First Leisure Corporation

6. Blackpool Promenade

This was January 1986 and draws attention to the 'last surviving section of the original Golden Mile'. This particular building was once boarding houses and was being remodelled by First Leisure Corporation | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice