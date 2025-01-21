14 remarkable retro pictures of the animals which peformed at Blackpool Tower Circus

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jan 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 07:10 BST

These memorable pictures rewind the decades at Blackpool’s famous Tower Circus and its performing animals.

The circus began life in 1894 and has long provided a stage for the best in the business. In years gone by horses, lions, tigers and sealions were regular sights at the circus. These great photos celebrate them.

Layla a Tower Circus Elephant with her trainer on Blackpool Beach in 1984

1. Tower Circus animals

Layla a Tower Circus Elephant with her trainer on Blackpool Beach in 1984

The lion tamer at work in 1975

2. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

The lion tamer at work in 1975

Captain Sidney Howes presents his African Lioness in 1965

3. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

Captain Sidney Howes presents his African Lioness in 1965

Billy the seal stole the applause with his ball-balancing dexterity, September 1945

4. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

Billy the seal stole the applause with his ball-balancing dexterity, September 1945

An elephant arrived in Blackpool to start life at Blackpool Tower Circus

5. Blackpool Tower Circus animals

An elephant arrived in Blackpool to start life at Blackpool Tower Circus

A packed audience at Blackpool Tower Circus applauds the Hanneford family with their horses in 1914

6. Blackpool Tower Circus Memories

A packed audience at Blackpool Tower Circus applauds the Hanneford family with their horses in 1914

