19 scenes of congested Blackpool streets and the crowds cramming the resort in the busiest times

From Easter right through to the end of the Illuminations, driving along the promenade isn’t an option for locals, unless they are pretending to be tourists for a day.

The photos capture some great scenes on the Golden Mile and check out the cars, they are a blast from the past. There are also old pictures of crowds, from a packed promenade to music festivals, air shows and NYE celebrations in the past

