19 forgotten nightclub pictures of The Palace in Blackpool where foam parties and light shows ruled

Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:10 BST

It was Blackpool’s most iconic nightclub of the 80s and 90s.

People travelled miles to experience what quickly became the resort’s hottest club in the 80s and 90s.

With a hefty price tag of £2.2m, The Palace opened in 1986 and it was the largest in the North West during the 90s with a capacity of 3,000. It was famed for its incredible lights system and the fact that it was the place to be, gave it its unrivalled status.

These photos will take you right back with dancefloor scenes, special events, the Hitman and Her Show (remember that?) and what it looked like inside before the crowds turned up. Some great memories.

The popcorn bombs! Do you remember those? Clubbers in this picture loved them

1. Palace Memories

Anyone who ever went to The Palace, particularly in the 80s, will remember the Hit Man and Her Show. Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan broadcast their late-night show from The Palace on many occasions

2. Palace Memories

Foam parties were the thing back in the day

3. Palace Memories

Such a familiar landmark for many years

4. Palace Memories

Craig Fairbrass who played Dan Sullivan in Eastenders wows the crowds in 2001

5. Palace Memories

An empty Palace Nightclub in 1997 - not a sight you would remember really. But this is how it looked before we all piled in

6. Palace Memories

