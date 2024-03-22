Saturday afternoons in Blackpool were heaving. Catching the number 14 to Talbot Road and meandering through the streets to the town centre was how we did it back then.

Lewis's was where we got our ears pierced, What Everyone Wants was the home of 1990s bargains and C&A was for 1980s ski-jackets, leather coats and what was in fashion.

Dinner time? No problem - Wimpy before McDonalds, one of the department store cafes (BHS, Lewis's) if you were with your mum or otherwise, pick n mix from Woolworths.

We'd spend hours browsing the shops with little money in the back pocket but maybe enough for the latest single in Woolies, after you'd bought your pick n mix. Goldberg, Top Shop, Burtons for the boys. What are your memories? We'd love to hear them.

