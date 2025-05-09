19 typical Art Deco style buildings from the 1930s which have graced Blackpool streets

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th May 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 13:44 BST

While those with their heads in the clouds dreamt of skyscraper hotels along Blackpool’s sea front, the town’s leading architects kept their feet firmly on the ground as they entered the 1930s and continued to design in the neo-classical Art Deco style.

Have a look at these photos which show classic building examples of this particular 1930's style in Blackpool. This is by no means exhaustive and there are other great examples, some which you can still admire whilst others are lost to history…

We can't forget the Winter Gardens unique Art Deco design...

Tourist Information Centre - long gone

The Little Vic in Blackpool

Shops in Topping Street

The Manchester was a classic example

Bispham Tram Station

