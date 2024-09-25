Retro pictures from the 1990s define 17 Blackpool buildings and streets as they were in that decade

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:33 BST

These buildings, most of which still stand today, show how they were in the 1990s.

Some have seen many different uses, others are captured under construction and some have been wiped from the landscape. They show how times have changed.

Adelaide Street looking towards the promenade Blackpool. Pricebusters

1. Back to the 1990s

Exterior of the former Littlewoods building, corner of Church St and Coronation St

Block of buildings in Leopold Grove in Blackpool which were ready for redevelopment

2. Back to the 90s

The Mecca Building

Block of buildings in Leopold Grove in Blackpool which were ready for redevelopment

3. Back to the 1990s

Building work at the new Cardiac Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The Mecca Building

4. Back to the 90s

The Mecca Building | National World

The site on the junction of Victoria Street and Bank Hey Street being demolished. It was Blackpool's oldest town centre building

5. Back to the 90s

The site on the junction of Victoria Street and Bank Hey Street being demolished. It was Blackpool's oldest town centre building | National World

Building work at the new Cardiac Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

6. Back to the 1990s

Building work at the new Cardiac Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | National World

