19 captured moments at Blackpool Central Pier which evoke feelings of nostalgia

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th May 2025, 11:33 BST

These are a real mixed bag of Blackpool pictures which show Central Pier at the heart of it.

The pier has graced the shores of the resort and kept its residents entertained for more than 150 years. It opened on May 30, 1868 as the South Pier, changing its name when the Victoria (now South) Pier opened.

The original design of the Pier was 1,518ft long and included a 400ft long water jetty, but this was demolished in the 1970s and today's Pier stands at 1,118ft long. It became known as 'the People’s Pier' due to it being popular with poorer visitors who stayed in central Blackpool. That still resonates today because of its fairground rides which are hit with families.

ICYMI: 15 joyful pictures of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort when the sun came out in bygone days

28 scorching heatwave pictures in Blackpool in lost times including the most talked about of 1976

I'm shocked that Tom Cruise has been to Blackpool - 25 celebrities spotted by you through the years

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

A 1980s scene at Central Pier

1. Central Pier memories

A 1980s scene at Central Pier | National World

Photo Sales
Thousands of beach lovers take to their deck chairs below Central Pier in 1965, when the summer show headliners were Bob Monkhouse, Mike Yarwood and Neville King

2. Central Pier memories

Thousands of beach lovers take to their deck chairs below Central Pier in 1965, when the summer show headliners were Bob Monkhouse, Mike Yarwood and Neville King | National World

Photo Sales
Central Pier, beach and lifeboat house

3. Central Pier memories

Central Pier, beach and lifeboat house | library

Photo Sales
One of the earliest pictures of Central Pier

4. Central Pier memories

One of the earliest pictures of Central Pier | National World

Photo Sales
Ken Dodd with Miss Blackpool, Ann Lamon in 1958.

5. Central Pier memories

Ken Dodd with Miss Blackpool, Ann Lamon in 1958. | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Tower photographed from beneath Central Pier in 1938

6. Central Pier memories

Blackpool Tower photographed from beneath Central Pier in 1938 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsBlackpoolTom CruiseCelebrities
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice