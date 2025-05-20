The pier has graced the shores of the resort and kept its residents entertained for more than 150 years. It opened on May 30, 1868 as the South Pier, changing its name when the Victoria (now South) Pier opened.

The original design of the Pier was 1,518ft long and included a 400ft long water jetty, but this was demolished in the 1970s and today's Pier stands at 1,118ft long. It became known as 'the People’s Pier' due to it being popular with poorer visitors who stayed in central Blackpool . That still resonates today because of its fairground rides which are hit with families.