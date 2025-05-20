28 scorching heatwave pictures in Blackpool in lost times including the most talked about of 1976

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th May 2025, 08:48 BST

Our archives are full of hot weather photos.

These photos are a selection of those images which tap into the most memorable heatwaves of 1976, 2003 and 2019 – the summers which broke records. They also feature fabulous open air pools, which are all closed now, but back in the day provided the perfect alternative to a dip in the sea.

A child collects water from a stand pipe when the drought of 1976 kicked in

1. Scorching Blackpool

A child collects water from a stand pipe when the drought of 1976 kicked in Photo: submit

Nurses made the most of the evening heat in 1976 washing cars to raise funds for the hospital league of friends

2. Scorching Blackpool

Nurses made the most of the evening heat in 1976 washing cars to raise funds for the hospital league of friends Photo: submit

Holiday fun in St Annes open air pool, August 1954

3. Scorching Blackpool

Holiday fun in St Annes open air pool, August 1954 Photo: Submit

Fleetwood open air pool, August 76

4. Scorching Blackpool

Fleetwood open air pool, August 76 Photo: library

Bath time was never like this... and what a sneaky way these grown-ups have of keeping us clean! Children of the Hartington Road Day Nursery, Preston, don't know anything about centigrade and fahrenheit but they reckon that clothes are just a waste of time when the sun is beating down and there's a paddling pool outside. But never mind the heatwave...

5. Heatwaves

Bath time was never like this... and what a sneaky way these grown-ups have of keeping us clean! Children of the Hartington Road Day Nursery, Preston, don't know anything about centigrade and fahrenheit but they reckon that clothes are just a waste of time when the sun is beating down and there's a paddling pool outside. But never mind the heatwave... | National World

A scene of Blackpool beach in the middle of the most memorable heatwave on record in 1976

6. Blackpool in the Heat

A scene of Blackpool beach in the middle of the most memorable heatwave on record in 1976 Photo: Submit

