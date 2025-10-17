19 atmospheric retro scenes of Blackpool as the nights draw in and the seaside resort comes alive with lights

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Oct 2025, 12:41 BST

Blackpool comes alive when lit up at night.

We know it’s famed for its legendary Illuminations but the resort sparkles to life elsewhere when the sun goes down. From the bright and colourful lights of the Golden Mile to the illuminated tower and piers, these photos are a step back in time. They are times you may remember when the Tower was illuminated with the Pepsi logo, hot air balloons at dusk and the Pleasure Beach.There are also scenes stepped away from the Golden Mile – people enjoying a night out and dramatic sunsets.

Illuminated rides at The Pleasure Beach in Blackpool, including a ferris wheel and the Big Dipper, 10th September 1955. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1. Blackpool at night

Illuminated rides at The Pleasure Beach in Blackpool, including a ferris wheel and the Big Dipper, 10th September 1955. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A night view of the illuminated rollercoaster and fun rides at the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

2. Blackpool at night

A night view of the illuminated rollercoaster and fun rides at the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A nightime view of refelctions and illuminations on a rainy Blackpool Pier, November 1970. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

3. Blackpool at night

A nightime view of refelctions and illuminations on a rainy Blackpool Pier, November 1970. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images

People watching the dodgem cars at night, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool, Lancashire, UK, circa 1955. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Blackpool at night

People watching the dodgem cars at night, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool, Lancashire, UK, circa 1955. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blackpool illuminations at night, 16th September 1933.

5. Blackpool at night

Blackpool illuminations at night, 16th September 1933. | Getty Images

A night view of the illuminated pier in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

6. Blackpool at night

A night view of the illuminated pier in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images

