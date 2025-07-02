They are roughly 25 years ago and in those days participants flooded Lawsons Field with pink to compete.
Race for Life raises money for Cancer Research UK and in Blackpool is a huge emotional event for everyone. Did you Race for Life? You might be pictured...
The 2002 Race for Life, raising funds for cancer research, took place on Lawson Field in Blackpool | National World
And they are off! | National World
Imperial Cancer Research Fund Race for Life at Lawsons field, Blackpool. The runners warm up | National World
Crossing the finishing line | National World
The 2002 Race for Life, raising funds for cancer research, took place on Lawson Field in Blackpool. The team from Montgomery School in Bispham | National World
The 2002 Race for Life, raising funds for cancer research, took place on Lawson Field in Blackpool. | National World
