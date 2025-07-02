19 amazing Race for Life pictures from 25 years ago when you ran Lawsons Field in Blackpool for

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:47 BST

This year’s Race for Life kicks off tonight but these wonderful memories go right back to the starting line.

They are roughly 25 years ago and in those days participants flooded Lawsons Field with pink to compete.

Race for Life raises money for Cancer Research UK and in Blackpool is a huge emotional event for everyone. Did you Race for Life? You might be pictured...

The 2002 Race for Life, raising funds for cancer research, took place on Lawson Field in Blackpool

1. Race for Life memories

The 2002 Race for Life, raising funds for cancer research, took place on Lawson Field in Blackpool | National World

And they are off!

2. Race for Life memories

And they are off! | National World

Imperial Cancer Research Fund Race for Life at Lawsons field, Blackpool. The runners warm up

3. Race for Life memories

Imperial Cancer Research Fund Race for Life at Lawsons field, Blackpool. The runners warm up | National World

Crossing the finishing line

4. Race for Life memories

Crossing the finishing line | National World

The 2002 Race for Life, raising funds for cancer research, took place on Lawson Field in Blackpool. The team from Montgomery School in Bispham

5. Race for Life memories

The 2002 Race for Life, raising funds for cancer research, took place on Lawson Field in Blackpool. The team from Montgomery School in Bispham | National World

The 2002 Race for Life, raising funds for cancer research, took place on Lawson Field in Blackpool.

6. Race for Life memories

The 2002 Race for Life, raising funds for cancer research, took place on Lawson Field in Blackpool. | National World

