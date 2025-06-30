17 actors, musicians and famous people you might not realise were born or live in Lytham

The Fylde Coast has produced many famous faces through the years and these are the ones from Lytham.

The town has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, including actors, musicians, comedians and film makers. You may not realise they are from the area but they were all born, educated or have made their homes there.

Actor Craig Kelly is from Lytham and is the older brother of Dean Lennox Kelly. He played the role of Luke Strong in Coronation Street, danced with Strictly and was Vince Tyler in the Channel 4 television series Queer as Folk

Actor Craig Kelly is from Lytham and is the older brother of Dean Lennox Kelly. He played the role of Luke Strong in Coronation Street, danced with Strictly and was Vince Tyler in the Channel 4 television series Queer as Folk Photo: submit

Jonas Armstrong went to Arnold School and lives in Lytham. He is best known for his title role in BBC's Robin Hood and more recently as Sean Meredith in The Bay

Jonas Armstrong went to Arnold School and lives in Lytham. He is best known for his title role in BBC's Robin Hood and more recently as Sean Meredith in The Bay Photo: Ben Blackall

Jenny Eclair is a comedian, novelist, and actress and is best known for her roles in Grumpy Old Women and Loose Women. She lived in Lytham as a child and went to Queen Mary School

Jenny Eclair is a comedian, novelist, and actress and is best known for her roles in Grumpy Old Women and Loose Women. She lived in Lytham as a child and went to Queen Mary School Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Peter Gunn was born in Lytham and is best known for his role as Coronation Street's Brian Packham. He has also had roles in Skins and Cold Feet

Peter Gunn was born in Lytham and is best known for his role as Coronation Street's Brian Packham. He has also had roles in Skins and Cold Feet Photo: Tristan Fewings

Dean Lennox Kelly is best known for his roles as Kev Ball in Shameless and Meredith Rutter in Jamestown. He is pictured last month at the premier of Netflix's Shadow and Bone Season 2 Premiere

Dean Lennox Kelly is best known for his roles as Kev Ball in Shameless and Meredith Rutter in Jamestown. He is pictured last month at the premier of Netflix's Shadow and Bone Season 2 Premiere Photo: Charley Gallay

Cheryl Fergison is best known for her role as Heather Trott in Eastenders. She lives in Lytham

Cheryl Fergison is best known for her role as Heather Trott in Eastenders. She lives in Lytham Photo: John Phillips

