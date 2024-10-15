18 memorable retro photos of dinner ladies at Blackpool schools back to the 1990s

These photos go back to the 1990s and remember the wonderful ladies who looked after a generation of school kids at dinner time. Whether it be serving, cleaning up or just being on hand to help out the younger ones, they did an amazing job.
1. School dinner ladies through the years
Welfare Assistant Doreen Cook who was retiring after 35 years service at Revoe Primary School, Blackpool. | National World
2. Dinner ladies through the years
Martha Davies after the release of a new uniform design by Jeff Banks | National World
3. Dinner ladies through the years
Designer Jeff Banks launches a new range of uniforms, showing the traditional one at the front | National World
4. Dinner ladies through the years
Dinner lady Cath Garrity left Claremont School after 25 years. With her are Melanie Whitehead, Sophie Morris, Kylie James and Arron Frost | National World
5. Dinner ladies through the decades
School meals feature at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Common Edge Road, Blackpool. Unit Catering Manager Judy Fawcett | National World
6. Dinner ladies through the years
Kirkham St Michaels School pupils Alfie Morris, Millie Yates, Aidan McCulloch, James Tuffy, Jack Saxton, Iona Ellison and Alex Major say goodbye to dinner lady Janet Beckett who has retired after twenty-four years | National World
