18 memorable retro photos of dinner ladies at Blackpool schools back to the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:28 BST

Whether you liked school dinners or not, it was the dinner ladies who were there to dish them up and clear up afterwards too.

These photos go back to the 1990s and remember the wonderful ladies who looked after a generation of school kids at dinner time. Whether it be serving, cleaning up or just being on hand to help out the younger ones, they did an amazing job.

Welfare Assistant Doreen Cook who was retiring after 35 years service at Revoe Primary School, Blackpool.

1. School dinner ladies through the years

Welfare Assistant Doreen Cook who was retiring after 35 years service at Revoe Primary School, Blackpool.

Photo Sales
Martha Davies after the release of a new uniform design by Jeff Banks

2. Dinner ladies through the years

Martha Davies after the release of a new uniform design by Jeff Banks

Photo Sales
Designer Jeff Banks launches a new range of uniforms, showing the traditional one at the front

3. Dinner ladies through the years

Designer Jeff Banks launches a new range of uniforms, showing the traditional one at the front

Photo Sales
Dinner lady Cath Garrity left Claremont School after 25 years. With her are Melanie Whitehead, Sophie Morris, Kylie James and Arron Frost

4. Dinner ladies through the years

Dinner lady Cath Garrity left Claremont School after 25 years. With her are Melanie Whitehead, Sophie Morris, Kylie James and Arron Frost

Photo Sales
School meals feature at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Common Edge Road, Blackpool. Unit Catering Manager Judy Fawcett

5. Dinner ladies through the decades

School meals feature at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Common Edge Road, Blackpool. Unit Catering Manager Judy Fawcett

Photo Sales
Kirkham St Michaels School pupils Alfie Morris, Millie Yates, Aidan McCulloch, James Tuffy, Jack Saxton, Iona Ellison and Alex Major say goodbye to dinner lady Janet Beckett who has retired after twenty-four years

6. Dinner ladies through the years

Kirkham St Michaels School pupils Alfie Morris, Millie Yates, Aidan McCulloch, James Tuffy, Jack Saxton, Iona Ellison and Alex Major say goodbye to dinner lady Janet Beckett who has retired after twenty-four years

Photo Sales
