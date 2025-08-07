17 things Blackpool folk will remember about the town in the 80s and 90s from McDonald's opening to King Kong

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

For many local people, these pictures will bring back memories.

We’ve trawled the archives to find a few things that people who grew up in Blackpool will remember from the 1980s and 90s. We would love to hear your best memories of Blackpool in the comments section…

ICYMI: 22 of the most nostalgic photos from our archives which capture Thornton in the olden days

Blackpool Retro: 19 Cleveleys pictures from the 70s to 90s which show the town centre you were familiar with

National Ice Cream Day: 13 pics of Blackpool's famous Notarianni's where they've served vanilla for 80 years

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter.

Zip wires, iconic nightclubs and when Maccies first opened...

1. Random Blackpool, 80s and 90s

Zip wires, iconic nightclubs and when Maccies first opened... Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Oz nightclub - bouncing dancefloors on Central Pier in the 90s

2. Oz Nightclub

Oz nightclub - bouncing dancefloors on Central Pier in the 90s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Our town centre shopping complex Houndshill first opened in the early 1980s. It's undergone several facelifts and extensions since then and remains the main shopping area

3. Houndshill - the early days

Our town centre shopping complex Houndshill first opened in the early 1980s. It's undergone several facelifts and extensions since then and remains the main shopping area Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The original Funny Girls back in 1999

4. Funny Girls in Queen Street

The original Funny Girls back in 1999 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was when Keith Chegwin brought Saturday Superstore to Blackpool in the 1980s

5. Saturday Superstore

This was when Keith Chegwin brought Saturday Superstore to Blackpool in the 1980s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A girl has a shot on the rope slide at Central Pier - do you remember it?

6. Random Blackpool, 80s and 90s

A girl has a shot on the rope slide at Central Pier - do you remember it? Photo: Toby Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolThorntonCleveleysPeopleMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice