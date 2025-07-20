National Ice Cream Day: 13 pics of Blackpool's famous Notarianni's where they've served vanilla for 80 years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Notariannis Ices in Blackpool is where everyone heads when the weather warms up.

And why wouldn’t they? It’s been serving ice-cream to locals and millions of tourists for almost a Century and it’s still owned by the same family.

They have served vanilla using a secret recipe since they first opened an ice-cream parlour on the prom and then to their current premises in Waterloo Road where they’ve been ever since.

These pictures show how loved Notariannis is - do you have memories?

ICYMI: 35 legendary scenes taken at Blackpool's iconic Club Sanuk which stole the show in the noughties

37 historical scenes which take you back through Blackpool's story to times past

53 wistful and nostalgic pictures of Blackpool town centre through the 70s and 80s

Fancy a warm hit of nostalgia? Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter email

Queues, as always, when the heatwaves srtike

1. Notarianni memories

Queues, as always, when the heatwaves srtike | National World

Photo Sales
Notarianni was named the UK's fifth best ice-cream parlour by Tripadvisor. L-R Rachel Rixon, Vicky Pennington, Luca Notarianni, Ezra Nicholas and Jordan Penn.

2. Notarianni memories

Notarianni was named the UK's fifth best ice-cream parlour by Tripadvisor. L-R Rachel Rixon, Vicky Pennington, Luca Notarianni, Ezra Nicholas and Jordan Penn. | National World

Photo Sales
Notarianni Ices were named 4th best ice cream parlour in the UK. Pictured are Hannah Griffin, Luca Vettese and Sophie Norman.

3. Notarianni memories

Notarianni Ices were named 4th best ice cream parlour in the UK. Pictured are Hannah Griffin, Luca Vettese and Sophie Norman. | National World

Photo Sales
People enjoying ice creams at Blackpool's famous Notariannis on the hottest day of the year. Fynn Malone-Heddles.

4. Notarianni memories

People enjoying ice creams at Blackpool's famous Notariannis on the hottest day of the year. Fynn Malone-Heddles. | National World

Photo Sales
People enjoying ice creams at Blackpool's famous Notrianis on the hottest day of the year. Luca Notarianni and Rachael Rixon.

5. Notarianni memories

People enjoying ice creams at Blackpool's famous Notrianis on the hottest day of the year. Luca Notarianni and Rachael Rixon. | National World

Photo Sales
Rachel Rixon at Notariannis

6. Notarianni memories

Rachel Rixon at Notariannis | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolMemoriesNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice