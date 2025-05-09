53 wistful and nostalgic pictures of Blackpool town centre through the 70s and 80s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th May 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 13:22 BST

A great collection of photos here from the 70s and 80s which show street scenes from the centre of Blackpool,.

Abingdon Street Barbecue in its earlier days, Church Street and the redevelopment of Victoria Street show how things were beginning to change. Houndshill, shops and old cars will bring the memories flooding back.

Littlewoods, Timpsons and a sign for Alexandra Clothing are pictured in this photo. The police officer looks like he was moving traffic cones. At the time road works were going on in Church Street

Boots and Beavebrooks the Jewellers here as the road is ripped up in Victoria Street, 1979

1970s in Church Street

Further along Church Street with the ABC to the left. Traffic diversions were in place in this picture

Mickeys of Blackpool is pictured on the right in this photo of Church Street near the junction with Park Road

Look at those cars! Church Street, 1970s

