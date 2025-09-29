16 captured scenes that show all the playground games you'll remember from school including conkers

Skipping, football, tag and hula hoop were all the craze 20 years ago and going back even further - many will remember conkers, bull dog, marbles, French skipping (elastic?) and hop scotch.

These pictures are a snapshot of those memories which show a generation of Blackpool kids in the 90s and 00s enjoying fresh air in the playground. So many to remember from traditional games as well as more modern fun such as giant chess, trim trails and…. adventure playgrounds. It was a big deal if you had one of those at school.

Two lads in full concentration for a game of conkers in 1968

Two lads in full concentration for a game of conkers in 1968 | National World

Pupils of St John Vianney School in Blackpool playing a traditional game of conkers in the playground. L-R are Shelby Cathie (10), Harry Daniels (9) and Adam Weighman (10)

Pupils of St John Vianney School in Blackpool playing a traditional game of conkers in the playground. L-R are Shelby Cathie (10), Harry Daniels (9) and Adam Weighman (10) Photo: Mark Pearson

Thomas Handiforth and Sarah Marsden enjoy a game of playground chess at St John's School in Poulton in 1999

Thomas Handiforth and Sarah Marsden enjoy a game of playground chess at St John's School in Poulton in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

This is Mayfield Primary School where children were getting their exercise - and having loads of fun - with a skipping rope

This is Mayfield Primary School where children were getting their exercise - and having loads of fun - with a skipping rope Photo: Bill Johnson

Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool were trying out new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy in 2003. Picture shows brothers James and Thomas Willan trying out the activity panel with Jim Morrison from Springfields

Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool were trying out new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy in 2003. Picture shows brothers James and Thomas Willan trying out the activity panel with Jim Morrison from Springfields Photo: Submit

Louise McGill and William from Carleton St. Hildas CE Primary School taking part in a "jump rope for heart" activity, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. This was in 2000

Louise McGill and William from Carleton St. Hildas CE Primary School taking part in a "jump rope for heart" activity, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. This was in 2000 Photo: Bill Johnson

