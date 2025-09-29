These pictures are a snapshot of those memories which show a generation of Blackpool kids in the 90s and 00s enjoying fresh air in the playground. So many to remember from traditional games as well as more modern fun such as giant chess, trim trails and…. adventure playgrounds. It was a big deal if you had one of those at school.
1. Playground games
Two lads in full concentration for a game of conkers in 1968 | National World
2. Kids at play
Pupils of St John Vianney School in Blackpool playing a traditional game of conkers in the playground. L-R are Shelby Cathie (10), Harry Daniels (9) and Adam Weighman (10) Photo: Mark Pearson
3. Kids at play
Thomas Handiforth and Sarah Marsden enjoy a game of playground chess at St John's School in Poulton in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Kids at play
This is Mayfield Primary School where children were getting their exercise - and having loads of fun - with a skipping rope Photo: Bill Johnson
5. Kids at play
Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool were trying out new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy in 2003.
Picture shows brothers James and Thomas Willan trying out the activity panel with Jim Morrison from Springfields Photo: Submit
6. Kids at play
Louise McGill and William from Carleton St. Hildas CE Primary School taking part in a "jump rope for heart" activity, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. This was in 2000 Photo: Bill Johnson