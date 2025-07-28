16 old pics revisit of Blackpool's best-loved pubs in the noughties the ones where we put the world to rights

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

These photos remember the Fylde's popular drinking spots during the decade of the noughties. Some are now lost but others are still very much a part of the resort's social scene.

The once thriving pub trade was still booming in the 2000's before changes to social culture saw a devastating dip for many in the licensing trade.

During the decade and famous for its nightlife, Blackpool was home to some much-loved venues away from the bright lights of the main tourist centre.

And we miss pubs being on every corner. Each area had a clutch of it's own community pubs - the Dinmore on Grange Park, The Oxford in Marton and The Hop Inn in central Blackpool.

But whilst the downturn in trade called time on many pubs, others have continued to thrive and are still very much the beating heart of the community.

ICYMI: Retro collection of 22 photos show Blackpool's long lost shops including C&A and Littlewoods

25 exclusive retro pictures from the archives to take you back to Blackpool in 1964

Blackpool's 25 roughest pubs, clubs, and bars from down the years according to you

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The Dinmore on Grange Park

1. Pubs of the 00s

The Dinmore on Grange Park | National World

Photo Sales
Uncle Peter Websters pub on Central Promanade, Blackpool, 2009

2. Pubs of the 00s

Uncle Peter Websters pub on Central Promanade, Blackpool, 2009 | National World

Photo Sales
The Victoria, Fleetwood

3. Pubs of the 00s

The Victoria, Fleetwood | National World

Photo Sales
The Royal on Marton Drive in 2004. It is now a Tesco Express

4. Pubs of the 00s

The Royal on Marton Drive in 2004. It is now a Tesco Express | National World

Photo Sales
The Music Tavern in Church Street in 2005. It is now an apartment block

5. Pubs of the 00s

The Music Tavern in Church Street in 2005. It is now an apartment block | National World

Photo Sales
The Washington

6. Pubs of the 00s

The Washington | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPubsCultureBarsNewsletters
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice