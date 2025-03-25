16 rarely seen pictures of Marton in Blackpool bringing nostalgia into focus

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 09:16 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 09:19 BST

This delightful set of pictures focus on the Marton area of Blackpool and go right back to the very early days.

They show the streets, shops, houses and a wonderful photo of Baines Endowed School when it was first built. There was also a caravan colony. Other more up-to-date pictures show the heart of the district in the 1980s and 90s.

Watson Bridge traffic lights at the junction in June 1947

1. Marton Memories

Watson Bridge traffic lights at the junction in June 1947 Photo: National World

This is the junction of Vicarage Lane and Waterloo Road in April 1981

2. Marton Memories

This is the junction of Vicarage Lane and Waterloo Road in April 1981 Photo: National World

This was in 1968 and shows the new layout at Oxford Square junction

3. Marton Memories

This was in 1968 and shows the new layout at Oxford Square junction Photo: National World

This photos is close to the crossroads where Whitegate Drive meets Devonshire Road, Newton Drive, and Church Street, 1993

4. Marton Memories

This photos is close to the crossroads where Whitegate Drive meets Devonshire Road, Newton Drive, and Church Street, 1993 Photo: National World

Oxford Square in the 1940s

5. Marton Memories

Oxford Square in the 1940s Photo: National World

Whitegate Drive, 1960s? Can you remember some of these shops?

6. Marton Memories

Whitegate Drive, 1960s? Can you remember some of these shops? Photo: National World

