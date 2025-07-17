15 wonderful picture memories of Fleetwood Festival of Transport better known by everyone as Tram Sunday

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Jul 2025, 10:02 BST

These lovely photos remember Fleetwood Festival of Transport - better known as Tram Sunday.

The beloved annual event celebrates the town’s rich transport heritage. Streets transform into a vibrant scene of vintage vehicles, trams and a great community spirit.

It’s when families gather to enjoy classic car displays, music, entertainment and food stalls lining the promenade.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Fleetwood Royalettes at Tram Sunday

1. Fletwood Tram Sunday memories

Fleetwood Royalettes at Tram Sunday

A miniature pony from Farmer Parrs drew the crowds Fleetwood Tram Sunday

2. Fleetwood Tram Sunday memories

A miniature pony from Farmer Parrs drew the crowds Fleetwood Tram Sunday

The Festival Ceilidh band entertain at Fleetwood Tram Sunday

3. Fleetwood Tram Sunday memories

The Festival Ceilidh band entertain at Fleetwood Tram Sunday

Crowds watch the procession in Lord Street at Fleetwood Tram Sunday

4. Fleetwood Tram Sunday memories

Crowds watch the procession in Lord Street at Fleetwood Tram Sunday

Tram Sunday at Fleetwood. The trams make their way along Lord Street.

5. Tram Sunday Memories

Tram Sunday at Fleetwood. The trams make their way along Lord Street.

Fleetwood's Tram Sunday. Pic shows Wyre Mayor Cllr. Leonard Jolley officially opening the event, watched by Blackpool and Fylde mayors.

6. Fleetwood Tram Sunday memories

Fleetwood's Tram Sunday. Pic shows Wyre Mayor Cllr. Leonard Jolley officially opening the event, watched by Blackpool and Fylde mayors.

