The beloved annual event celebrates the town’s rich transport heritage. Streets transform into a vibrant scene of vintage vehicles, trams and a great community spirit.
It’s when families gather to enjoy classic car displays, music, entertainment and food stalls lining the promenade.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. Fletwood Tram Sunday memories
Fleetwood Royalettes at Tram Sunday | National World
2. Fleetwood Tram Sunday memories
A miniature pony from Farmer Parrs drew the crowds Fleetwood Tram Sunday | National World
3. Fleetwood Tram Sunday memories
The Festival Ceilidh band entertain at Fleetwood Tram Sunday | National World
4. Fleetwood Tram Sunday memories
Crowds watch the procession in Lord Street at Fleetwood Tram Sunday | National World
5. Tram Sunday Memories
Tram Sunday at Fleetwood. The trams make their way along Lord Street. | National World
6. Fleetwood Tram Sunday memories
Fleetwood's Tram Sunday. Pic shows Wyre Mayor Cllr. Leonard Jolley officially opening the event, watched by Blackpool and Fylde mayors. | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.