With its huge swathe of sand, Golden Mile and attractions too numerous to mention – when the sun comes out, Blackpool comes into its own.

The beach overflowing with sun worshippers, kids enjoying ice-creams, arcades, piers and cars bumper to bumper – they are scenes which will help you remember the sights and sounds of what a true seaside town has to offer.

I don't think there's anywhere like Blackpool in the summer, the place comes alive. You might spot yourself…

Right back to 1997 in this colourful shot of deckchairs in the sun

Happiness is sun-shaped - this elderly couple share a moment in 2002

Central Pier in the 1990s - the big wheel in the background and remember Oz nightclub?

Two year old Matthew Hodgson, sporting his shades, enjoys ice cream in the sunshine with mum Karole, 2004

Eight year old Kirsty Wallace tries to keep cool on Blackpool Promenade in 1999