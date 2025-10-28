These pictures rewind to the 1990s and 2000s at Heaven and Hell, Club Sanuk and some of the resort’s pubs. There are some incredible costumes as well as pictures of brilliant events which were held to raise money for chairty, with a spooky twist of course. Are you pictured?
Guilty Pleasures event for Halloween at The Residence, Poulton | National World
Halloween at Club Sanuk in 2006 | National World
A scene from Heaven and Hell - are you pictured? Photo courtesy of Kelby Garside and Facebook group Heaven and Hell - the pictures | Kelby Garside
In the Halloween mood at Klub DNA 2004 | National World
Heaven and Hell knew how to do Halloween - this was in 1999 | National World
Lauren Sanderson-Roberts, Mary Cowell, Hilda Crichton and Hazel Elliot of the Blackpool and Fylde Ladies Tea Club. They looked fantastic in their spooky Halloween costumes for a special charity event at the Hole in One, 2009 | National World