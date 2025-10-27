Blackpool in the 1950s

25 captivating retro photos of Blackpool that take you back to 1985 and 1986

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 08:52 GMT

Blackpool is captured in these brilliant photos during the years 1985 and 1986.

From Blackpool Pleasure Beach water chute to Coronation Street stars, streets, buildings and Blackpool's famous donkeys, it was all happening in these two retro years.

Secrets Disco in Topping Street

1. Blackpool 1985-86

Secrets Disco in Topping Street | National World

Coronation Street: 1985 Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear), Rita Fairclough ( Barbara Knox) and Mavis Riley (Thelma Barlow in Blackpool eating ice-cream.

2. Blackpool 1985-86

Coronation Street: 1985 Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear), Rita Fairclough ( Barbara Knox) and Mavis Riley (Thelma Barlow in Blackpool eating ice-cream. | National World

Crowds greeting Blackpool trams in 1985

3. Blackpool 1985-86

Crowds greeting Blackpool trams in 1985 | National World

Church Street junction with Regent Road Blackpool in 1985

4. Blackpool 1985-86

Church Street junction with Regent Road Blackpool in 1985 | library

Radiologists and nurses at the catheter laborartory at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

5. Blackpool 1985-86

Radiologists and nurses at the catheter laborartory at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | National World

Water Chute, 1986

6. Blackpool 1985-86

Water Chute, 1986 | Stephen McClarence

