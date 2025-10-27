25 captivating retro photos of Blackpool that take you back to 1985 and 1986

From Blackpool Pleasure Beach water chute to Coronation Street stars, streets, buildings and Blackpool's famous donkeys, it was all happening in these two retro years.
Secrets Disco in Topping Street | National World
Coronation Street: 1985
Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear), Rita Fairclough ( Barbara Knox) and Mavis Riley (Thelma Barlow in Blackpool eating ice-cream. | National World
Crowds greeting Blackpool trams in 1985 | National World
Church Street junction with Regent Road Blackpool in 1985
| library
Radiologists and nurses at the catheter laborartory at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | National World
Water Chute, 1986 | Stephen McClarence