There a beach scenes, photos from the Golden Mile and Pleasure Beach and are all colour images.
They go back to the 1950s through to the 90s.
ICYMI: 47 treasured photos of Blackpool in 1963 and 1964 when the resort was alive with seaside charm
1 / 5
These memorable pictures wrap up Blackpool as a holiday resort in days gone by.
There a beach scenes, photos from the Golden Mile and Pleasure Beach and are all colour images.
They go back to the 1950s through to the 90s.
ICYMI: 47 treasured photos of Blackpool in 1963 and 1964 when the resort was alive with seaside charm