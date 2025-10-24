Blackpool, 1970

27 amazing vintage photos of Blackpool that relive the seaside magic from its beach, pier and bustling town

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:14 BST

These memorable pictures wrap up Blackpool as a holiday resort in days gone by.

There a beach scenes, photos from the Golden Mile and Pleasure Beach and are all colour images.

They go back to the 1950s through to the 90s.

Crowds of holidaymakers relax in the summer sun by the seafront in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

1. Blackpool Retro Years

Crowds of holidaymakers relax in the summer sun by the seafront in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

A group of young women in a coffee bar in Blackpool, England, circa 1955

2. Blackpool Retro Years

A group of young women in a coffee bar in Blackpool, England, circa 1955 | Getty Images

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs which are for hire at 30p per session in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

3. Blackpool Retro Years

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs which are for hire at 30p per session in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Souvenir novelty hats with the slogan kiss me quick, squeeze me slowly and 'I'm only here for the beer' are stacked up in a shop in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

4. Blackpool Retro Years

Souvenir novelty hats with the slogan kiss me quick, squeeze me slowly and 'I'm only here for the beer' are stacked up in a shop in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Novelty mugs on sale in a shop in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

5. Blackpool Retro Years

Novelty mugs on sale in a shop in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs in view of the tower in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983.

6. Blackpool Retro Years

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs in view of the tower in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. | Getty Images

