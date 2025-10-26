Early 1950s retro Preston

45 amazing photos that capture school life in Blackpool in the decade of the 00s

These brilliant pictures span the years 2003 to 2005 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.

From music, dance and drama to baking bread, inspection celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up three years of memories. You might be pictured…

Hodgson High pupils Lisa Isles, Grace Reilly, Andrew Houghton and Michael Storey celebrate the School success with headteacher Colin Simkins

Hodgson High pupils Lisa Isles, Grace Reilly, Andrew Houghton and Michael Storey celebrate the School success with headteacher Colin Simkins Photo: Mike Foster

St George's C of E High School, Daniel Shorrocks, Simon Wilkinson, Hayley Gouhar and Natalie Burgoyne

St George's C of E High School, Daniel Shorrocks, Simon Wilkinson, Hayley Gouhar and Natalie Burgoyne Photo: Bill Johnson

Children from Collegiate High School performing their Cristmas Carol concert in sign language at St Mark's Church, Layton

Children from Collegiate High School performing their Cristmas Carol concert in sign language at St Mark's Church, Layton Photo: Martin Bostock

Montgomery High School (Bispham) girls rugby league team. Back, from left, Emma Hughes, Kim Pinington, Danielle Bentley, Ashleigh Loco, Linzi Hull. Front, from left, Hannah Wrigley, Sara Benjil, Alex Smith (captain) and Hannah Walsh

Montgomery High School (Bispham) girls rugby league team. Back, from left, Emma Hughes, Kim Pinington, Danielle Bentley, Ashleigh Loco, Linzi Hull. Front, from left, Hannah Wrigley, Sara Benjil, Alex Smith (captain) and Hannah Walsh Photo: Bill Johnson

Pupils at Palatine School in Blackpool arrive at school with heavy bags to illustrate how children were damaging their backs by taking too much to school. Pic L-R: Alex Judge, Kayne Dickinson, Rebecca Holland, Shannen Cooper and Sam Valentine

Pupils at Palatine School in Blackpool arrive at school with heavy bags to illustrate how children were damaging their backs by taking too much to school. Pic L-R: Alex Judge, Kayne Dickinson, Rebecca Holland, Shannen Cooper and Sam Valentine Photo: Rob Lock

Collegiate High School get Busy Planting trees in the school grounds

Collegiate High School get Busy Planting trees in the school grounds Photo: Submit

