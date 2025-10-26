45 amazing photos that capture school life in Blackpool in the decade of the 00s

From music, dance and drama to baking bread, inspection celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up three years of memories. You might be pictured…
1. School Memories 2003-2005
Hodgson High pupils Lisa Isles, Grace Reilly, Andrew Houghton and Michael Storey celebrate the School success with headteacher Colin Simkins Photo: Mike Foster
St George's C of E High School, Daniel Shorrocks, Simon Wilkinson, Hayley Gouhar and Natalie Burgoyne Photo: Bill Johnson
Children from Collegiate High School performing their Cristmas Carol concert in sign language at St Mark's Church, Layton Photo: Martin Bostock
Montgomery High School (Bispham) girls rugby league team. Back, from left, Emma Hughes, Kim Pinington, Danielle Bentley, Ashleigh Loco, Linzi Hull. Front, from left, Hannah Wrigley, Sara Benjil, Alex Smith (captain) and Hannah Walsh Photo: Bill Johnson
Pupils at Palatine School in Blackpool arrive at school with heavy bags to illustrate how children were damaging their backs by taking too much to school. Pic L-R: Alex Judge, Kayne Dickinson, Rebecca Holland, Shannen Cooper and Sam Valentine Photo: Rob Lock
Collegiate High School get Busy Planting trees in the school grounds Photo: Submit