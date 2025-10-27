Retro: Blackpool Trams

21 evocative photos of Blackpool that span two years in time, 1959 and 1960 - remembering a different town

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:50 GMT

This wonderful gallery of photos revist our town in 1959 and 1960.

This was Blackpool's Golden Era, it was at its height in terms of entertainment and tourism and these photos cast a glimpse into a forgotten time when our town shone.

Brian London on January 13th 1959, 24 hours after his fight with Henry Cooper

1. Blackpool 1959-1960

Brian London on January 13th 1959, 24 hours after his fight with Henry Cooper

Jayne Mansfield draws a crown in Blackpool

2. Blackpool 1959-1960

Jayne Mansfield draws a crown in Blackpool

Manchester bound Black Five No 44947 at Central Station, Blackpool around 1960. Pic By Don Rutter

3. Blackpool 1959-1960

Manchester bound Black Five No 44947 at Central Station, Blackpool around 1960. Pic By Don Rutter

Queens Theatre, Blackpool historical 1960

4. Queens Theatre, Blackpool historical 1960

Queens Theatre, Blackpool historical 1960

Two babies and their pet dog enjoy a day on Blackpool beach in 1960 from the Talbot Archives

5. Blackpool 1959-1960

Two babies and their pet dog enjoy a day on Blackpool beach in 1960 from the Talbot Archives

Nurses at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 1960

6. Blackpool 1959-1960

Nurses at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 1960

Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgia
