The iconic trams, adorned with thousands of colourful lights create a moving display of artistry and light.

They are whimiscal and have captured the imagination for decades.

None moreso than the Rocket Tram. It dates back to the 1960s during the space race and was a much altered tram number 732.

Chris Currie recalled his memories when he worked on it: “One of the best trams I had the pleasure of working on many years ago when I was what they call a clippy. It still had the steep incline to the front seats until it's end of service. “People thought the chairs had made bigger so that passengers could see out...fun times on the old trams.”

Andy Layhe said: “It was a steep walk up to the front last time I went on it - I'd be about 7-years-old, I’m now 66. Regrettably, the practicalities of having a sloping floor and using it safely with a high passenger load means bringing it back into service raises is difficult in terms of health and safety. But the memories remain. These pictures take a look at the Rocket Tram through the years including the original blueprints and its early days.

