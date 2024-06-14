WATCH: Reminiscing over Blackpool's lost supermarkets in the 80s and 90s
With prices through the roof we can only dream about a food shop which costs 1990s prices.
It’s all relative of course but it’s a good chance to look back at the places where did our big shops back then.
Kwik Save was a firm bargain favourite and remember Normid? The hypermarket on Cherry Tree Road has been rebranded several times over the years and is now Asda.
Watch our video which remembers the supermarkets where we shopped in the 1990s - they will have you reminiscing.
