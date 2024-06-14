WATCH: Reminiscing over Blackpool's lost supermarkets in the 80s and 90s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With prices through the roof we can only dream about a food shop which costs 1990s prices.

It’s all relative of course but it’s a good chance to look back at the places where did our big shops back then.

Kwik Save was a firm bargain favourite and remember Normid? The hypermarket on Cherry Tree Road has been rebranded several times over the years and is now Asda.

