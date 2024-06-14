34 historic pictures of Blackpool a decades apart focusing on 1960 and 1970

These nostalgic images reflect Blackpool in two years but a decade apart.

They highlight the years 1960 and 1970 in two very different eras. They show the people, streets, builds and sports as life unfolded in Blackpool.

The new cover going up over Spion Kop at Bloomfield Road football ground in 1960

Playing centre foward, Blackpool's Mickey Burns tries a shot in the first half of the match against Arsenal at bloomfield Road

British Conservative Party politician and Secretary of State for Education and Science, Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013) listens to a speech on the platform at the Conservative Party annual conference in Blackpool, England on 7th October 1970

Ice Skating at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road in 1963 - Blackpool FC players ice skating on the frozen pitch

The frozen ground didn't stop members of the Blackpool Football Club Cup Squad putting in some training at Squires Gate before a replay with Arsenal at Bloomfield Road (From Left) Brown and Suddick, Mowbray and Pickering, Armfield and Bentley, Burns and Craven, McPhee and Thomson, and Hutchison and James

Blackpool Light Craft Club members outside the new club house at Starr Gate in 1970

