5 . The frozen ground didn't stop members of the Blackpool Football Club Cup Squad putting in some training at Squires Gate before a replay with Arsenal at Bloomfield Road (From Left) Brown and Suddick, Mowbray and Pickering, Armfield and Bentley, Burns and Craven, McPhee and Thomson, and Hutchison and James, 1970

The frozen ground didn't stop members of the Blackpool Football Club Cup Squad putting in some training at Squires Gate before a replay with Arsenal at Bloomfield Road (From Left) Brown and Suddick, Mowbray and Pickering, Armfield and Bentley, Burns and Craven, McPhee and Thomson, and Hutchison and James | National World