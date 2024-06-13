13 places Blackpool people went to as a child from Scarborough to Alton Towers

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:27 BST

We all had our favourite places and days out to go as a child and we look back at them with nostalgia.

Whether it was camping trips to the Lakes or trips to Alton Towers, these outings made many memories. We asked you where you went and as well as our brilliant Blackpool attractions, there were plenty further afield. James Culver said: “Alton Towers when I was 11 and Corkie was my first coaster back in 1982.”

ICYMI: 43 amazing Bispham High School school photos in Blackpool taking you right back to the 90s and 00s

25 dramatic pictures of the major Blackpool fires which have darkened the skies through the years

Frontierland, Morecambe

1. Places we went to as kids

Frontierland, Morecambe | National World

Photo Sales
Pleasureland, Southport

2. Places we went as kids

Pleasureland, Southport | National World

Photo Sales
Families have fun at Silcock's Fair, based at DW Stadium car park, Wigan.

3. The fair - firm favouirte as a child

Families have fun at Silcock's Fair, based at DW Stadium car park, Wigan. | National World

Photo Sales
Camelot at Charnock Richard

4. Places we went to as kids

Camelot at Charnock Richard | National World

Photo Sales
It was a rope trick with a difference when magician Paul Daniels swung in for a jungle style entrance to open professor Peabody's Play Place centre in the Winter Gardens in 1983

5. Places we went to as kids

It was a rope trick with a difference when magician Paul Daniels swung in for a jungle style entrance to open professor Peabody's Play Place centre in the Winter Gardens in 1983 | National World

Photo Sales
Flamingoland, Yorkshire

6. The places you went to as a kid

Flamingoland, Yorkshire | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:first personBlackpoolAlton TowersScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.