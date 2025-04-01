15 Blackpool school photos of pupils, teachers and classroom life in 2010

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Apr 2025, 14:55 BST

These great school photos officially make our Retro section - 15 years ago.

They were all taken in Blackpool schools in 2010 and capture pupils, teachers and classroom life. Are you pictured?

Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) Cash For Schools launch. From left, Oliver Atkinson, Armani Bradley and Khalid Ali (aged 11)

Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) Cash For Schools launch. From left, Oliver Atkinson, Armani Bradley and Khalid Ali (aged 11) | National World

Beacon Hill High School pupils saying goodbye to the car and walking and cycling to school. From left, Edward Foster, Caty Harnett, Lauren Hillier, Ashton Wallwork and Alex Bolton.

Beacon Hill High School pupils saying goodbye to the car and walking and cycling to school. From left, Edward Foster, Caty Harnett, Lauren Hillier, Ashton Wallwork and Alex Bolton. | National World

Students from Blackpool schools discuss their favourite teenage fiction books at Central library the Blackpool Teen Fiction Book Award 2010. Pictured is Abbe Simpson and Sarah Ali from Palatine High School

Students from Blackpool schools discuss their favourite teenage fiction books at Central library the Blackpool Teen Fiction Book Award 2010. Pictured is Abbe Simpson and Sarah Ali from Palatine High School | National World

Blackpool mayor Norman E Hardy is presented with a gift from the mayor of Arba Minch of Ethiopia by teachers and pupils of Mereside, Stanley and Park schools

Blackpool mayor Norman E Hardy is presented with a gift from the mayor of Arba Minch of Ethiopia by teachers and pupils of Mereside, Stanley and Park schools | National World

At Palatine High School, Blackpool, are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr. (GCSE story).

At Palatine High School, Blackpool, are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr. (GCSE story). | National World

Blackpool DJ Lionel Vinyl (Norrie Ascroft) has started a new career as a motivational speaker. He is pictured (centre) at Bispham High school with L-R Daniel Hawkins, Chris Sharpe-Simkiss, Kirsty Bornand, and Katherine Swarbrick.

Blackpool DJ Lionel Vinyl (Norrie Ascroft) has started a new career as a motivational speaker. He is pictured (centre) at Bispham High school with L-R Daniel Hawkins, Chris Sharpe-Simkiss, Kirsty Bornand, and Katherine Swarbrick. | National World

