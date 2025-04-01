They were all taken in Blackpool schools in 2010 and capture pupils, teachers and classroom life. Are you pictured?
1. Schools, 2010
Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) Cash For Schools launch. From left, Oliver Atkinson, Armani Bradley and Khalid Ali (aged 11) | National World
2. Schools, 2010
Beacon Hill High School pupils saying goodbye to the car and walking and cycling to school. From left, Edward Foster, Caty Harnett, Lauren Hillier, Ashton Wallwork and Alex Bolton. | National World
3. Schools, 2010
Students from Blackpool schools discuss their favourite teenage fiction books at Central library the Blackpool Teen Fiction Book Award 2010. Pictured is Abbe Simpson and Sarah Ali from Palatine High School | National World
4. Schools, 2010
Blackpool mayor Norman E Hardy is presented with a gift from the mayor of Arba Minch of Ethiopia by teachers and pupils of Mereside, Stanley and Park schools | National World
5. Schools 2010
At Palatine High School, Blackpool, are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr. (GCSE story). | National World
6. Schools, 2010
Blackpool DJ Lionel Vinyl (Norrie Ascroft) has started a new career as a motivational speaker. He is pictured (centre) at Bispham High school with L-R Daniel Hawkins, Chris Sharpe-Simkiss, Kirsty Bornand, and Katherine Swarbrick. | National World
