The prom was lined with bustling arcades and entertainment venues, it was a place of fun with the timeless allure of the British seaside. It was the year Sir Matt Busby switched on the lights, Tom Jones came to perform and the town centre was beginning to change. These are the pictures which defined a year in our town.
Street decorations, with images of fish, crabs and seaweed, in Blackpool Photo: Peter King
One of Blackpool 's oldest pubs, The Talbot, comes down in 1968 Photo: Submit
Blackpool Grammar School, 1968 Photo: Submit
Mike and Bernie Winters from North Pier season show in June 1968 at the garden party of Pear Tree House Photo: submit
This was the corner of King Street and Deansgate and shows the hole in the road after the removal of the weighbridge outside St John's market Photo: Submit
Holly Bank Cottage and the wreckage of the crashed Lightning in Pilling in September 1968 Photo: submit