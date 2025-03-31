25 of the best Blackpool photos which define the late 1960s, from pubs to schools

By Claire Lark
Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:40 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 09:53 BST

The year was 1968 and Blackpool was at its peak as a vibrant destination for holidaymakers.

The prom was lined with bustling arcades and entertainment venues, it was a place of fun with the timeless allure of the British seaside. It was the year Sir Matt Busby switched on the lights, Tom Jones came to perform and the town centre was beginning to change. These are the pictures which defined a year in our town.

ICYMI: 12 iconic landmarks lost from the Blackpool landscape through time

31 recognisable 1990s pictures of Lancashire theme parks Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Frontierland and Camelot

33 wonderful old pictures which take you back to Blackpool in the early 1950s

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Street decorations, with images of fish, crabs and seaweed, in Blackpool

1. Blackpool, 1968

Street decorations, with images of fish, crabs and seaweed, in Blackpool Photo: Peter King

Photo Sales
One of Blackpool 's oldest pubs, The Talbot, comes down in 1968

2. Blackpool, 1968

One of Blackpool 's oldest pubs, The Talbot, comes down in 1968 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Blackpool Grammar School, 1968

3. Blackpool, 1968

Blackpool Grammar School, 1968 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Mike and Bernie Winters from North Pier season show in June 1968 at the garden party of Pear Tree House

4. Blackpool, 1968

Mike and Bernie Winters from North Pier season show in June 1968 at the garden party of Pear Tree House Photo: submit

Photo Sales
This was the corner of King Street and Deansgate and shows the hole in the road after the removal of the weighbridge outside St John's market

5. Blackpool, 1968

This was the corner of King Street and Deansgate and shows the hole in the road after the removal of the weighbridge outside St John's market Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Holly Bank Cottage and the wreckage of the crashed Lightning in Pilling in September 1968

6. Blackpool, 1968

Holly Bank Cottage and the wreckage of the crashed Lightning in Pilling in September 1968 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolTom Jones
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice