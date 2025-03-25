And the ones pictured here are no different. Most have been completely demolished and replaced but there are a couple which remain, although unrecognisable to how they were originally.
Lewis’s – we’ll never forget that. It was such a prime seafront spot and the facade was unmistakable. The ABC cinema, Devonshire Road Hospital, boating pool – they are all memorable places.
Derby Baths | National World
The old Mecca Ballroom building started life in 1965 as the Locarno. It eventually ended up a bowling alley and a nightclub before being demolished in 2009 | National World
The Big Wheel opened in 1896 on the corner of Coronation Street and Adelaide Street and was 220 feet in height - a prominent landmark | National World
Devonshire Road Primary School | National World
Lewis's was an iconic seafront landmark | National World
C&S Brewery was on Talbot Road | National World
