11 shocking retro photos show how dilapidated Blackpool North Shore Boating Pool was in the 1980s

North Shore Boating Pool was a magnet for tourism in its heyday.

Built in 1921, it was supposed to have been an open air baths but was instead turned into a leisure pool with motorboats, canoes, deckchairs and refreshments.

It was a success until the 1970s but these photos show, sadly, how desperate it had become in the 1980s when it had been left abandoned.

By 1983 it was a dumping ground for old cars, twisted metal, the remaining boats and even industrial machinery.

A year later it was part of a multi-million pound redevelopment of the area and the pool was eventually cleared up for the summer season of the 1986.

It didn’t last though and became obsolete until the area was filled in for a go-karting run. One reader said: “Such a shame the crowds can't enjoy this nowadays” ICYMI: I miss pubs being on every corner! 16 retro pics of Blackpool's best-loved pubs in the noughties

Such a mess - plant machinery had somehow ended up in there, old tyres and vehicles...

1. North Shore boating pool

| National World

The area was littered with debris and was an unsafe environment

2. North Shore boating pool

| National World

In this photo from 1984, the pool was being raised and refurbished as part of a multi-million redevelopment scheme. But by 1985 it had fallen into disrepair

3. North Shore boating pool

| National World

A shadow of it's former glory. Advertising hot and cold snacks and ice-cream provides a glimpse into it's past

4. North Shore Boating Pool

| National World

This was the boating pool in 1964. Waves crashing over with the boats in the foreground

5. North Shore boating pool

| National World

North Shore Boating Pool enjoying brisk business in this view from the 1950s

6. North Shore boating pool

| National World

