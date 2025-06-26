These wonderful images show fine examples of those constructed in the Victorian era, from our mighty tower to churches and theatres.
Some showcase ornate detailing, ironwork and grandeur whilst others highlight elegance and the influence of industrial-age design
1. Victorian gems
Blackpool Tower in its very early glory | National World
2. Victorian gems
The Winter Gardens Pavilioin back in 1965 | National World
3. Victorian gems
Grand Theatre, 1952 | National World
4. Victorian gems
An early picture of Central Pier opened in 1868, designed by J I Mawson | National World
5. Victorian gems
The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965 | National World
6. Victorian gems
Sacred Heart RC Church, Talbot Road | National World
