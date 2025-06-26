11 architectural gems from the Victorian era which grace the Blackpool landscape

For a town the size of Blackpool, it has some amazing archictectural examples.

These wonderful images show fine examples of those constructed in the Victorian era, from our mighty tower to churches and theatres.

Some showcase ornate detailing, ironwork and grandeur whilst others highlight elegance and the influence of industrial-age design

Blackpool Tower in its very early glory

Blackpool Tower in its very early glory

The Winter Gardens Pavilioin back in 1965

The Winter Gardens Pavilioin back in 1965

Grand Theatre, 1952

Grand Theatre, 1952

An early picture of Central Pier opened in 1868, designed by J I Mawson

An early picture of Central Pier opened in 1868, designed by J I Mawson

The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965

The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965

Sacred Heart RC Church, Talbot Road

Sacred Heart RC Church, Talbot Road

