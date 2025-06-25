25 fascinating scenes of Blackpool spanning two 1980s years in the middle of a great decade

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST

These great photos take us back to 1980s Blackpool.

The scenes were all captured between 1985 and 1987 and light up our wonderful town as it was nearly 40 years ago. How times change...

ICYMI: 31 of the most nostalgic Blackpool pictures from 1965 and 1966 which capture resort life

19 amazing picture memories of Blackpool's iconic bar and night spot Brannigans from the 90s and 00s

25 long lost pictures of video rental shops and off-licences in Blackpool which entertained in the 1990s

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

This giant stick of candy was a rock solid record. The 500lb monster was set to enter the Guiness Book of Records as the largest rock around. Nine feet, two inches long and 14 1/2 inches thick, the rock rolled off the production line at Blackpool's Fylde Confectionery Company after a marathon cooling session

1. Blackpool 1985-1987

This giant stick of candy was a rock solid record. The 500lb monster was set to enter the Guiness Book of Records as the largest rock around. Nine feet, two inches long and 14 1/2 inches thick, the rock rolled off the production line at Blackpool's Fylde Confectionery Company after a marathon cooling session | National World

Photo Sales
Sheffield City Council leader David Blunkett with his guide dog at the British Labour Party conference, in Blackpool, 1985

2. Blackpool 1985-1987

Sheffield City Council leader David Blunkett with his guide dog at the British Labour Party conference, in Blackpool, 1985 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rocket Man!

3. Blackpool 1985-1987

Rocket Man! | National World

Photo Sales
A team of 30 brave fireman gatthered at the scene of a £500,000 blaze - ten months after it was put out. The firefighters gathered at Blackpool's Boston Hotel to see their chief officer re-open the seafront building after a remarkable refurbishment

4. Blackpool 1985-1987

A team of 30 brave fireman gatthered at the scene of a £500,000 blaze - ten months after it was put out. The firefighters gathered at Blackpool's Boston Hotel to see their chief officer re-open the seafront building after a remarkable refurbishment | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Promenade in 1987

5. Blackpool 1985-1987

Blackpool Promenade in 1987 | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Airport 1987

6. Blackpool 1985-1987

Blackpool Airport 1987 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgiaNewsletter
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice