The scenes were all captured between 1985 and 1987 and light up our wonderful town as it was nearly 40 years ago. How times change...
1. Blackpool 1985-1987
This giant stick of candy was a rock solid record. The 500lb monster was set to enter the Guiness Book of Records as the largest rock around. Nine feet, two inches long and 14 1/2 inches thick, the rock rolled off the production line at Blackpool's Fylde Confectionery Company after a marathon cooling session | National World
2. Blackpool 1985-1987
Sheffield City Council leader David Blunkett with his guide dog at the British Labour Party conference, in Blackpool, 1985 | Getty Images
3. Blackpool 1985-1987
Rocket Man! | National World
4. Blackpool 1985-1987
A team of 30 brave fireman gatthered at the scene of a £500,000 blaze - ten months after it was put out. The firefighters gathered at Blackpool's Boston Hotel to see their chief officer re-open the seafront building after a remarkable refurbishment | National World
5. Blackpool 1985-1987
Blackpool Promenade in 1987 | National World
6. Blackpool 1985-1987
Blackpool Airport 1987 | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.