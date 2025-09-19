10 places in Blackpool you’ll remember going for a date if you were young and after romance in the 80s and 90s

We’ve had our heads together to remember the places you might have gone to on a date in the 80s and 90s

There’s no denying that the dating game has changed considerably over recent decades.

We didn’t swipe right or meet on the Internet, it was good old fashioned meeting people whilst out on the town.

But what hasn’t changed is the big moment when two people go on a date for the first time.

Each city has its own first date hotspots and Blackpool is exception.

Can you add to this list?

The Palace nightclub - it was the place to be seen so was always a top spot to take your date

1. Dates in the 80s and 90s

The Palace nightclub - it was the place to be seen so was always a top spot to take your date | National World

It was there first - McDonald's on Bank Hey Street

2. McDonald's on Bank Hey Street

It was there first - McDonald's on Bank Hey Street | National World

The arcade - Blackpool has plenty of choice!

3. Dating in the 80s and 90s

The arcade - Blackpool has plenty of choice! | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

North Pier - or any one of the three piers would have been a good place to meet your date for a romantic stroll maybe?

4. north pier theatre, blackpool

North Pier - or any one of the three piers would have been a good place to meet your date for a romantic stroll maybe? | National World

Lights, music and holding hands to stop each other falling over - ice skating was a top choice

5. Dates in the 80s and 90s

Lights, music and holding hands to stop each other falling over - ice skating was a top choice | National World

La Piazza was a firm favourite for a date - for adults at least. Probably too pricey for teens!

6. Dates in the 80s and 90s

La Piazza was a firm favourite for a date - for adults at least. Probably too pricey for teens! | National World

