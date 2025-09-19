There’s no denying that the dating game has changed considerably over recent decades.

We didn’t swipe right or meet on the Internet, it was good old fashioned meeting people whilst out on the town.

But what hasn’t changed is the big moment when two people go on a date for the first time.

Each city has its own first date hotspots and Blackpool is exception.

Can you add to this list?

1 . Dates in the 80s and 90s The Palace nightclub - it was the place to be seen so was always a top spot to take your date

2 . McDonald's on Bank Hey Street It was there first - McDonald's on Bank Hey Street

3 . Dating in the 80s and 90s The arcade - Blackpool has plenty of choice!

4 . north pier theatre, blackpool North Pier - or any one of the three piers would have been a good place to meet your date for a romantic stroll maybe?

5 . Dates in the 80s and 90s Lights, music and holding hands to stop each other falling over - ice skating was a top choice

6 . Dates in the 80s and 90s La Piazza was a firm favourite for a date - for adults at least. Probably too pricey for teens!