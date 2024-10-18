How many hotels does our town actually have? Well, according to Google, there are 241 including seven hotel chains. And that’s without all the B&Bs, guest houses, Air BnBs and other accommodations. I wasn’t surprised though, in fact I thought there might be more.
It has always been the same. Blackpool had guest houses lining its streets more than 100 years ago and the oldest hotel was ranked to have been constructed in the mid 1800s. These photos from our archives show some of the many hotels which have served tourism in Blackpool through the years. Some are still around whilst others are long gone. They tap into a long ago era of tourism as Blackpool knew it then...
1. Hotel Nostalgia
The County Hotel to the left | National World
2. Hotel Nostalgia
Undated picture of Butlins Metropole Hotel | National World
3. Blackpool Hotels in the past
The Norbreck Castle in the 1980s | National World
4. Hotel Nostalgia
Originally a farm with a licence, the Gynn Inn, seen in this view from the early 1900s, looking towards Dickson Road, was demolished in 1921. The sale of fixtures and fittings of the old inn raised £30, with eight cast iron spittoons being sold for one shilling. The Duke of Cambridge Hotel to it's right was rebuilt as the present day Gynn, but the terrace of houses on the right still remains, some as homes others as businesses | submit
5. Hotel Nostalgia
Norbreck Castle Hotel, 1963 | National World
6. Hotel Nostalgia
The Albion Hotel was situated on the Promenade and the north side of Church Street (known as Lane Ends Street when the hotel was built in 1828). Burton's Buildings later occupied this site. This picture dates back to 1924 | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.