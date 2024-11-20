10 captivating historical photos of Blackpool in the 1890s during times of progress and recreation

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:05 GMT

In the 1890s, Blackpool emerged as a vibrant seaside resort, embodying the Victorian era’s leisure revolution.

With the completion of Blackpool tower in 1894, the town became a symbol of modern entertainment. Illuminations lit up the promenade, while electric trams, introduced in 1885, transported visitors along the coast. The piers, theatres and ballrooms thrived, attracting working-class holidaymakers from industrial northern England. The beach provided simple pleasures. It was an era of progress and recreation.

ICYMI: 19 brilliant pictures memories of Blackpool in the late 1990s including Illuminations, nightclubs and schools

25 of the best Blackpool retro photos taken between 1985 and 1987

10 star photos of Blackpool Football Club's top goal scorers of all time

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

'Blackpool - A Rough Day', 1895. From Round the Coast. [George Newnes Limited, London, 1895]Artist Unknown. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

1. Blackpool, 1890s

'Blackpool - A Rough Day', 1895. From Round the Coast. [George Newnes Limited, London, 1895]Artist Unknown. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Blackpool - View of the Front, Showing the Tower', 1895. From Round the Coast. [George Newnes Limited, London, 1895]Artist Unknown. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

2. Blackpool, 1890s

Blackpool - View of the Front, Showing the Tower', 1895. From Round the Coast. [George Newnes Limited, London, 1895]Artist Unknown. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
circa 1893: Regent Terrace, with the Blackpool Tower in the background, on the seafront at Blackpool, Lancashire. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Blackpool, 1890s

circa 1893: Regent Terrace, with the Blackpool Tower in the background, on the seafront at Blackpool, Lancashire. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, circa 1893. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Blackpool, 1890s

Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, circa 1893. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The promenade at Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1895. Holidaymakers throng the seafront at the resort of Blackpool in Lancashire. It's famous tower, completed in 1894, is in the background. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

5. Blackpool 1890s

The promenade at Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1895. Holidaymakers throng the seafront at the resort of Blackpool in Lancashire. It's famous tower, completed in 1894, is in the background. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Photo Sales
St John's Church, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. St John's Church from the south east. It was built in 1878 by Garlick, Park and Sykes. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

6. Blackpool, 1890s

St John's Church, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. St John's Church from the south east. It was built in 1878 by Garlick, Park and Sykes. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HolidaymakersBlackpoolTowerMemoriesNightclubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice