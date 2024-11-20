10 star photos of Blackpool Football Club's top goal scorers of all time

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Nov 2024, 14:20 GMT

We’ve trawled the archives to find pictures of some of Blackpool FC’s top goal scorers in the club’s history.

Leading the way with a clear margin was Jimmy Hampson, who scored 248 goals during his 11 year career between 1927 and 1938. We have to give Harry Bedford a mention too. His 112 goals from 1921–1925 place him as one of the top goal scorers of all time but sadly, we have no photo.

One of Blackpool's legendary players, Stan Mortensen, who clocked up 197 goals between 1946 and 1955

1. Blackpool FC top goal scorers

One of Blackpool's legendary players, Stan Mortensen, who clocked up 197 goals between 1946 and 1955 | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool FC player Jimmy Hampson, who played for the club from 1927-1938, scored an incredible 248 goals. He is by far the top goal scorer of all time

2. Blackpool FC top goal scorers

Blackpool FC player Jimmy Hampson, who played for the club from 1927-1938, scored an incredible 248 goals. He is by far the top goal scorer of all time | National World

Photo Sales
Ray Charnley scored 193 goals during his decade with the club from 1957-1967

3. Blackpool FC top goal scorers

Ray Charnley scored 193 goals during his decade with the club from 1957-1967 | National World

Photo Sales
Jackie Mudie scored 144 goals during his time with Blackpool FC from 1947-1961

4. Blackpool FC top goal scorers

Jackie Mudie scored 144 goals during his time with Blackpool FC from 1947-1961 | National World

Photo Sales
Bill Perry and the first goal in a match against Preston North End in 1956. He scored 119 goals between 1949 and 1962

5. Blackpool FC top goal scorers

Bill Perry and the first goal in a match against Preston North End in 1956. He scored 119 goals between 1949 and 1962 | National World

Photo Sales
Dave Bamber celebrates the 1992 Wembley win

6. Blackpool FC top goal scorers

Dave Bamber celebrates the 1992 Wembley win | National World

Photo Sales
