House prices increased by 2.6% in Blackpool in November, new figures show.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jan 2024, 19:08 GMT
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.8% annual decline.

The average Blackpool house price in November was £136,626, Land Registry figures show – a 2.6% increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Blackpool was above the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Blackpool fell by £1,100 – putting the area 16th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 9.6%, to £251,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 11.1% of their value, giving an average price of £104,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Blackpool spent an average of £121,300 on their property – £1,100 less than a year ago, but £27,100 more than in November 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £147,600 on average in November – 21.7% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Blackpool in November – they increased 3.3%, to £79,843 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 3.1% monthly; down 0.1% annually; £232,039 average

Semi-detached: up 2.9% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £157,257 average

Terraced: up 2.1% monthly; down 1.7% annually; £115,730 average

How do property prices in Blackpool compare?

Buyers paid 36% less than the average price in the North West (£213,000) in November for a property in Blackpool. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £366,000 on average, and 2.7 times the price as in Blackpool. Trafford properties cost 3.5 times the price as homes in Burnley (£104,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

