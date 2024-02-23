News you can trust since 1873
17 of the happiest and most desirable places to live on the Fylde coast

Here are the best places to live on the Fylde coast, according to our readers.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 18:33 GMT

From hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants to quaint villages surrounded by countryside, there is no shortage of desirable places to live on the Fylde coast.

If you're looking to move to the area it can be a daunting decision when you're picking the right place to settle down, so we asked our readers where the best places to live on the Fylde coast are.

Mike Winter said: "It's a lovely little place and has easy access to everywhere on the Fylde Coast."

1. Ansdell

David Crouchley said: "My mum lived in Bispham for over 50 years. Great place, good shops, and a quiet, safe environment!"

2. Bispham

Stuart White said: "We moved to Cleveleys from the East Midlands a year ago, best decision we ever made, absolutely love it here."

3. Cleveleys

Jan Pulfrey said: "We love it in Elswick!"

4. Elswick

Kate Ellis said: "My home town of Fleetwood. We are the salt of the earth. We are the best people, the kindest and look out for one another."

5. Fleetwood

Mark Leech said: "A lovely little village."

6. Great Eccleston

