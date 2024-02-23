17 of the happiest and most desirable places to live on the Fylde coast

From hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants to quaint villages surrounded by countryside, there is no shortage of desirable places to live on the Fylde coast.
If you're looking to move to the area it can be a daunting decision when you're picking the right place to settle down, so we asked our readers where the best places to live on the Fylde coast are.
Take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us:
1. Ansdell
Mike Winter said: "It's a lovely little place and has easy access to everywhere on the Fylde Coast."
2. Bispham
David Crouchley said: "My mum lived in Bispham for over 50 years. Great place, good shops, and a quiet, safe environment!"
3. Cleveleys
Stuart White said: "We moved to Cleveleys from the East Midlands a year ago, best decision we ever made, absolutely love it here."
4. Elswick
Jan Pulfrey said: "We love it in Elswick!"
5. Fleetwood
Kate Ellis said: "My home town of Fleetwood. We are the salt of the earth. We are the best people, the kindest and look out for one another."
6. Great Eccleston
Mark Leech said: "A lovely little village."